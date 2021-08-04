Throwback: When Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini CLARIFIED rumours of Shah Rukh Khan slapping the singer

Yesterday, in a shocking turn of events, Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar has filed a case against the singer in which she has alleged domestic and emotional abuse. Honey Singh has always been grabbing headlines for controversies and ever since the latest reports, we came across an old controversy that had created a huge buzz in the entertainment industry. Remember when reports of slapping Honey Singh at a concert/tour had surfaced? Well, back then Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife had come out in support of her husband and clarified all the rumours. Also Read - Hello Hottie! Shah Rukh Khan's well-toned body in this shirtless monochrome photoshoot will make your wait for Pathan very difficult

Shalini Talwar while talking to Zee News had said, "Why would he slap him? These are all imaginary stories. Yeh toh sabko pata hai that Honey really respects Shah Rukh bhai, and bhai also treats Honey like a younger brother. In fact, Shah Rukh bhai helped and supported us a lot. Doctors had advised Honey not to travel out of the country for the Slam tour but he had given his word to Shah Rukh Khan, so he went with him." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Nikki Tamboli REACTS to fans trolling her for Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair KKK 11 elimination; Tiger Shroff answers if he is a 'virgin'

She added that it was just a rumour and nothing else as Honey Singh was forced to return to the country due to health issues. She added, "On the tour, Honey was on heavy medication for his BP, and he slipped and fell during the rehearsals and injured his back and head. He was thus forced to come back home. So, Shah Rukh bhai hitting him is just a big rumour." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s message to India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne is winning the internet – see post

Meanwhile, if reports are anything to go by and as per Instagram posts of Shalini, she had been dropping hints about the alleged domestic and emotional abuse for months. About the case, a lawsuit was filed on August 3, before Ms Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Following the same, the court has asked the singer/rapper to file his reply by the 28th of August.