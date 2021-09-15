and are in Turkey's Cappadocia shooting for their next, Tiger 3. The two of them apart from their work schedules are enjoying the culture of Turkey and gelling with the locales as well. And now, videos of Salman Khan grooving to his hit number from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in Turkey are going viral. In the video, we see the dashing hunk all in the mood to groove. His energy is infectious. Salman is seen in a leather jacket black tee and jeans. He has a black beanie on his head too. The actor seems to have aged backwards in the videos that are going viral on social media like wildfire right now. He is bang-on with the hook-step while the others try to match with his enthusiasm. The fan frenzy around him will make his fans wish they were in Turkey shaking a leg with him. Check out the videos here: Also Read - A look into the ultra luxurious vanity vans of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others will make your head spin – view pics

Isn't his energy amazing?

It seems the two celebrities have left Turkey about two days ago. As per the reports, Salman and Katrina have flown to Austria for the next schedule of Tiger 3. It is said to be a 10 days schedule post which they are expected to return to Mumba for the next schedule of the action thriller. Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaimi.

The film is also said to star Emraan Hashmi. The Chehre actor is said to be the lead antagonist in the third instalment of the franchise. If reports are to be believed, he is essaying the role of a Pakistani ISI spy. Emraan has neither confirmed nor denied his role in Tiger 3.

Maneesh Sharma is helming the third part of the franchise. How did you like the videos? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.