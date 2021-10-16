The Bollywood industry is getting on its feet again. The theatres are reopening from 22nd October and slowly everything will return to normalcy. At least, that's what the fans are hoping for. Meanwhile, a lot of celebs and production houses have announced their release dates. Private screenings of some films are being held in the city. And screenings mean celeb spotting. Last night in the maximum city, we saw three rumoured B-Town couples out and about. First, we saw attending the screening of 's Sardar Udham Singh. They were also joined by another rumoured couple and Sidharth Malhotra. Another rumoured couple that was snapped in the city were Tiger Shroff and . Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Urfi Javed: 5 celebs who are always on trollers' radar – see pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dating rumours have always grabbed headlines. This is not the first time that the two were snapped together. Katrina is always one of the firsts to be present at such events. And a source who attended the screening last night had informed us that Kat was playing the perfect host to the guests just like Vicky. Fans of VicKat were pretty happy on seeing them together. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Young Bollywood actresses who are set to enter the 'A-list' with their upcoming biggies

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

Shershaah duo Kiara and Sidharth have also made news for their spotting, chemistry and bond. Before Shershaah's release, Kiara's frequent visit to Sidharth's residence raised several eyebrows. The two of them have maintained a good friends stance. Last night it was a reunion of sorts for Sidharth and Kiara at Sadar Udham Singh's screening. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and more: 7 Bollywood celebrities who love autorickshaw rides

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani

Tiger and Disha make for another rumoured couple in B-Town. Before the pandemic, their frequent lunch, dinner dates would make news. And last night, they made heads turn as they were spotted at the screening of Venom in the city. Tiger's sister had joined the duo as well. The three are pretty close. Krishna is supportive of Disha and Tiger's bond.

