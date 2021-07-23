Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff goes topless for a magazine cover and Disha Patani cannot stop raving about her 'insane body'

Tiger Shroff's sister has grabbed the attention of the masses with her latest magazine cover shoot. The fitness freak and model has shared a picture of her latest magazine cover in which she has bared it and gone topless. We must say, Krishna looks really hot in the picture. She is seen in leather pants with an open zip, flaunting her tattoo on her abdomen. With black leather gloves, a wet hairdo and dewy makeup, Krishna has turned seductress for the shoot! "TRAILBLAZIN’," Krishna wrote with a lot of emoticons. A lot of Krishna Shroff's friends and colleagues were bowled over with her shoot. However, it was tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend and actress 's comment that has been grabbing headlines, apart from the picture. "Insane that body," The Bharat actress commented with three fire emoticons. However, first things first, here's a dekko at Krishna Shroff's magazine photoshoot: Also Read - Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more: Transformation of Bollywood stars from their auditions to now is spectacular – view pics

Krishna is besties with Disha Patani who is rumoured to be dating Tiger. They keep commenting and praising each other on social media. She is also very supportive of her brother's bond with Disha. In an interview, Krishna had said that every time they all hang out together, they are just laughing and having a good time. She said, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There’s never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone – a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone."

She further added that Disha and Tiger's happiness is what matters to her the most. She told Times Now Digital, "Because in his industry that’s very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy – they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it’s great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."