TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Aadar Jain cannot stop drooling over girlfriend Tara Sutaria's bikini shoot – view pic  

Gorgeous actress Tara Sutaria shared some super HOT pictures on her Instagram handle recently. The pictures of the actress are going viral on social media as you read this. In the pictures, Tara Suturia is seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini photoshoot. She wore denim as well but essentially flaunted her bikini bod in the picture. The bikini was by Dior. As soon as she dropped the pictures, her friends, colleagues from the industry and fans started pouring in comments on her post. Her beau, Aadar Jain, also commented on her post. The Hello Charlie actor dropped a drooling emoticon, a fire emoji and a black heart. The actress responded to it with a winking emoticon and three black hearts. First things first have a dekko at Tara Sutaria's HOT picture here:

For those living under the rock, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria, have been dating each other for a while. If reports are to be believed, romance blossomed between the two back in 2019. They confirmed their relationship in 2020. A couple of weeks ago, there were reports of them being engaged. But the actor rubbished them and told a leading daily, "The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now."

Tara and Aadar have been keeping it all hush-hush. However, the two often get spotted whenever there are any functions or get-togethers at the Kapoors. They even pose for the paps when spotted together.

Coming to the work front, Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie was released on an OTT platform in April. Tara Sutaria has a couple of projects lined up. He has Tadap with , who makes his debut in the Hindi film industry. She also has Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff, and Ek Villain Returns with , and .