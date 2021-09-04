Yesterday, Sidharth Shukla's funeral was held at the Oshiwara crematorium in the city. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on Thursday after suffering from a heart attack, much to everyone's shock. Talking about the funeral, a lot of celebrities, Sidharth's friends and colleagues along with the family members visited to pay respect to the actor. And the visuals of media pushing their mics and cameras in front of the faces of celebrities. A lot of celebrities slammed the media for their insensitivity. Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Ranbir Kapoor: When Bollywood's top celebs kissed for the first time on-screen

Zakir Khan, comedian and actor slammed the media frenzy at the funeral of Sidharth Shukla. He penned a heart-wrenching post that was amplified by as well. The post talked about how the death of someone has been turned into a 'tamasha'. The translated version of Zakir Khan's post read, "They don't think of you as a human being. Not because there aren't any lines or boundaries. Your corpse is not a body without soul, but an opportunity to click pictures. As many as they can click. It's similar to how people try to steal crockery from houses burning in a riot. Because after that, what use will you be? At most, 10 pictures, five news pieces, three videos, two stories, one post. That's it."

The post continued, "That's why your death will only be show for them. Your crying mother is a show, your father, broken by the pain, is a show, your depressed sister, your brother who has lost all hope, anyone who loves you, is a show. It would have been another thing had you been alive. After you, your crying loved ones will only quench their thirst. I'm just saying that this is the life you and I have chosen. Maybe you will regret it a little less if you knew this while you were alive. That's why you should stay happy with your friends, love your people. Learn new things, make new relationships. Just don't live for them. Whatever time you have left, live for yourself. Because for them, you aren't even human."

Anushka Sharma had mourned Sidharth's demise, saying, "Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla. My heartfelt deepest condolences to his family and friends." A lot of celebrities reacted to Zakir Khan's post. Gauahar Khan, Vishal Dadlani Sehban Azim, and more agreed with Zakir's post.