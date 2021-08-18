Due to the pandemic, a lot of celebrities are suffering from financial crises. Now Bajarangi Bhaijaan actress Sunita Shirole has appealed for financial aid. The veteran actress has acted in several films and TV shows. Sunita is currently being helped by Nupur Alankar, who has given her shelter in her home. Sunita added that she regrets not saving for rainy days or buying a house. The actress wants to get back on her feet and work and be independent. However, since she is currently suffering from ailments, she is seeking financial help. Also Read - From Salman Khan not being Bajrangi Bhaijaan's first choice to when Deepika Padukone was upset with Amitabh Bachchan? – Bollywood’s best kept secrets that will make you go hawww

Sunita Shirole, 85, is known for her work in films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Luka Chuppi, Ek Duaa, , and TV shows such as Kis Des Mein Hai Merra Dil, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein to name a few. She is currently bedridden. She said, "I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up all my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. If that wasn't bad enough, I fell twice in the hospital and fractured my left leg. I can't bend it anymore. I have undergone angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments, too."

The actress revealed that she used to stay in a rented apartment in the city. However, after the pandemic struck, she lost work and couldn't pay the rent due to which she had to move out. She expressed her thanks to CINTAA for sending Nupur Alankar for sending her to help her in times of crisis. The actresses said that before the pandemic hit the country, she was working and earning well. She added that she would often help people in need of money back then. The actress regrets not saving money or buying a house in the city. "I have earned a lot during my heydays and would help those in need. I had never imagined that I would ever be at crossroads in life. I had invested a major chunk of my earnings in a business set-up by my husband and me. However, a fire broke out in the warehouse and we lost everything. He passed away in 2003. Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon. It's very difficult to survive. I regret not saving money for a rainy day and not owning a house in Mumbai," she added before signing off.