It's and Raj Kundra's wedding anniversary today. Yes, it was in 2009 that the two of them had tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. It was the most talked-about celebrity wedding back then. And as they complete 12 years of togetherness today, Shilpa Shetty has taken to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note. Shilpa and Raj recently faced a huge controversy in which Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps. Coming back to Shilpa Shetty's wedding anniversary post, the Hungama 2 actress shared a collage of their wedding pictures on her gram and talked about hard times and trust in her caption.

"This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin," her post read.

Talking about their recent controversy, Raj Kundra was arrested in July. He was in custody for about two months and was granted bail on September 20. During the whole scandal, Shilpa Shetty had taken a break from her professional commitments. A month after Raj's arrest, the actress picked up courage and went back to work. After Raj came back home, she had posted a statement on her Instagram requesting to let the law take the action and that their family did not deserve a media trial. Sherlyn Chopra openly accused Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on numerous occasions and also posted videos online. After he returned home, Raj deleted all of his social media handles and has been keeping a low profile.