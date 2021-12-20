Bollywood News is ringing with the news of the rumoured separation of and Sunita Kapoor. And it is being said that is the reason behind the alleged split. Well, of late there have been a lot of separation reports, and announced their split in October. Priyank Chopra and Nick Jonas grabbed headlines for rumoured divorce after Priyanka dropped her surname from her social media handle. And now, Anil and Sunita are the latest Bollywood couples who have grabbed headlines for their separation. However, we are here to tell you the truth. Also Read - Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut AVOIDS clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Yash's KGF 2; announces new release date

The rumours are rife all thanks to the one Koffee With Karan episode. Yes, you read that right. Back in season 3 of 's chat show, Anil Kapoor and made an appearance. And the Queen actress had also joined the two men on the Koffee couch. During the Rapid Fire round, the host asked Mr India actor to name one woman for who he would leave his wife. Since Kangana Ranaut was a guest on the show as well and beside him, he gestured to towards her and took her name.

Karan joked saying Kangana you should worry. The actress smiled and blushed at that. And that's all really happened. The rumours of Fanney Khan leaving his dearest wife for the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress are not true at all. It seems that the trend of separation news has caught up a storm in the media.

On the work front, Kangana has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. She was last seen in , an Ashiwiny Iyer Tiwari's film for which she won her fourth National Award. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, has Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He was last seen in AK vs AK and Malang.