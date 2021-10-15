After being nabbed by NCB (October 2) and remanded to judicial custody (October 7), the decision on ’s bail plea has been adjourned till October 20. The star kid will spend at least six more days inside the Arthur Road jail. According to earlier reports, Aryan was shifted to the normal ward, after completing his 5-day quarantine period as per the new norms in jail due to Covid-19. The normal ward can house around 500 inmates. As per new reports, since Aryan is an undertrial, he will be allowed to wear his own clothes. Apart from being ’s son, the other identity of the star kid inside the jail is undertrial N596. Also Read - Aryan Khan breaks down during video call with Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan from jail

There have been reports that Aryan has been surviving only on biscuits and water he bought from the jail canteen and that the water bottles he had bought earlier were also almost exhausted. However, it is now learnt that mother had sent Rs 4500 through money order to Aryan three days ago and he can now use this money to buy things available in the jail canteen. All the inmates can spend Rs 4500 a month and this money can only be sent to them via money order. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan to remain in jail till October 20; Mahesh Babu CONFIRMS his next with SS Rajamouli and more

Talking about the items available in the jail, we hear that Arthur Road jail serves the following items: Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Preity Zinta rushes to Mannat to give moral support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

Bread, Namkeen, Bhel, Water Bottles, Vada Pav, Bhajia Pav, Samosa, Chicken Thali, Egg Thali, Mineral Water, Juice apart from daily essentials like soap, toothpaste, oil etc.

It is also reported that after the bail plea order was reserved till October 20, Aryan spoke to his father and mother Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri via video call. Jail inmates are not allowed to physically meet their kin due to Covid-19 norms but are allowed to talk to them via video call twice or thrice a month. Arthur Road jail has around 11 smartphones for the same. There are reports that Aryan broke down on the call, while his parents tried their all to console him.