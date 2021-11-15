A couple of days ago, caught herself in yet another controversy. The actress' interview went viral in which her remark about India's Independence was met with shock and disapproval from people across the country. In case you missed it, Kangana Ranaut said that it was a 'bheek' that they got back in 1947 and not true Independence. She had added that India truly got its Independence in 2014, apparently referring to BJP coming into power the same year. Kangana had defended herself saying that she would return her Padma Shri if it was proved that she had disrespected any martyrs and freedom fighters. And now, veteran actor has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Also Read - Midnight's Children cleared by Indian censor board

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor while talking to media at an event in Pune, said, "I agree with Ranaut’s statement. We were given freedom. Many people were just mute spectators when freedom fighters were hanged (during the British raj). These mute spectators included many senior leaders. They didn’t save the freedom fighters who were fighting against the British." He added that several political parties try to get the best from such controversies. Gokhale also spoke about the communal violence in several parts of the country, labelling it as vote bank politics.

For those not in the know, after the interview went viral Kangana Ranaut had given out a clarification about her remarks saying, "As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind."