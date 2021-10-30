Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Shoots of Sam Bahadur and Tiger 3 pushed to next year due to couple’s December wedding? Here's what we know

One thing that is making headlines every day in Bollywood apart from ’s son ’s case is the impending wedding of and . The duo are said to be getting married in a true blue Maharaja and Maharani style in a 700-year-old royal fort is at Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. While the two haven’t confirmed the same, and in fact Katrina went on record to tell us that she isn’t getting married and is herself left wondering about where these rumours come up from every now and then, the rumours are showing no signs of dying. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says ‘qubool hai’ as Katrina Kaif EXPOSES his big secret – watch video

And now, there are further speculations that the duo has pushed the shoots of their films to 2022. We hear that Vicky, who is fresh out of the success of Sardar Udham, was all set to start shooting for 's film Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. However, the film's shoot is now pushed ahead and it will go on floors in 2022. A source has also exclusively confirmed to us that Katrina will now shoot for Tiger 3 only early next year. Is it because the couple wants to keep December free of any and all work commitments?

It is said that the two are all set to tie the knot in the first week of December and the details like the dates, venue, guest lists etc are already being circulating on the internet. The palace turned hotel that they are touted to get married at, Six Senses Barwara, is a luxurious palace, with each room having a valley view and complete with all plush amenities. The cost per room per night starts from Rs 90,000 to Rs 5 lakh (inclusive of taxes).

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently on a promotional spree of her Diwali release with and .