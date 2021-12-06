and are all set to get married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur and the bride, groom, their families and friends will be reaching the wedding venue today. The festivities will kickstart from tomorrow December 7 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. And now, we have learnt some interesting details about how the wedding party from Mumbai will be welcomed in Rajasthan. A source from Sawai Madhopur tells us that grand arrangements have been put in place to welcome Vicky and Katrina and their guests. “It is going to be a perfect Rajasthani welcome. The weather is pleasant but gets a little chilly during the evening, so even that is taken care of, said the source, further revealing that the guests will be welcomed with a traditional Rajasthani drink made of Bajra called Bajra Rabdi or Bajra Raab (Pearl millet drink). Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Groom to make a dreamy entry on seven white horses on the wedding day – read deets

“It is a traditional drink and had warm during winter and will be served in sikora (handmade clay cups). The staff will also welcome the guests by putting teeka on their foreheads, giving them a coconut (which is auspicious and signifies abundance). Since the weather is a little chilly, there will be no spraying of rose water but only flower petals and finally, tying the kaangan doriya (red and yellow thread decorated with shells/kaudee) which is used to welcome wedding guests traditionally in Rajasthan”, revealed the source. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress chooses Anushka Sharma's pastel look for one of her functions

According to reports, the wedding party will reach Jaipur from Mumbai through a private plane and then head to Sawai Madhopur by road. There were earlier reports that Vicky and Katrina will head to the wedding venue in a helicopter after landing in Jaipur. They are expected to reach the venue in Barwara by 9 pm tonight and kickstart wedding festivities from tomorrow morning onwards. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh in Italy, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan and more – check out the HOT wedding destinations of celebrity couples [PICS]