All that everyone is talking about right now is and 's impending wedding. The two are all set to get married in December in Rajasthan. While the couple has never confirmed they are dating each other and fans wondered if the wedding is really happening, a lot of clarity came everyone's way yesterday. For one, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte was spotted shopping in the Mumbai suburbs and later, we saw groom-to-be Vicky visit his Dulhania Katrina at her Bandra residence. However, we have learnt some shocking news about what is going on inside the groom's family.

According to a well-placed industry source, an important and senior member from Vicky's family is not really happy with the wedding. We hear that the member is not very keen on Katrina becoming a part of the Kaushal parivaar and has done all in one's might to not let this wedding happen. However, the other members of the family and Vicky decided to go ahead with the wedding, all this while trying to convince this particular member to have a change of opinion and heart.

Unfortunately, even days ahead of the wedding, the member is not very keen on the BIG FAT wedding coming up in the family and has so far maintained distance from all the shaadi ki tayyari. We hear that this was perhaps the reason why Vicky and Katrina decided to move out of the Kaushal fold and live in a separate house post marriage, to keep distance from the member(s) of the family who are not very happy about this union. Well, we just hope that everyone in the family does come around and bless VicKat as they embark on a new journey as a couple.