Vicky Kaushal REACTS to roka rumours with Katrina Kaif; says, 'Uska bhi time aayega'

is rumoured to be dating . A couple of years ago, when they were spotted together on a festive occasion, rumours spread that the two of them had got engaged. Reports surfaced like crazy about their roka ceremony. Vicky and Katrina grew close after their candid confessions on 's Koffee couch. Katrina had been spotted with Vicky on several occasions after that which intensified the rumours. Just the other day, the actress was snapped at the special screening of Sardar Udham Singh. Both Vicky and Katrina kept mum on their closeness until now.

In an interview, the actor has reacted to the rumours of his roka. Yes, finally. Well, he blamed the media for the rumours. However, URI The Surgical Strike actor added that he will soon get engaged. Uh-huh, you read that right. "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)," the Raazi actor told ETimes. Well, this surely is a piece of exciting news for all the VicKat shippers.

Meanwhile, a source had informed BollywoodLife that Katrina was tending to the guests at Sardar Udham Singh's screening like a host. The source revealed that Katrina was busy with promotion stuff but quickly wrapped it up and joined Vicky at the screening. It was said that she was one of the first ones to arrive and the last ones to leave. Talking more about their roka rumours, once Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal had revealed that his parents had teased the Bhoot: The Haunted Ship actor for the same. "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)'. And then Vicky told them, 'Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)'." the Shiddat actor told Spotboye.