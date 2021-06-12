When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED the real reason for refusing the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

is one of the most loved Bollywood romance movies of all times. It starred , and in the lead. Now, it is a known fact that while was determined to cast SRK as the male lead, he had offered the role of Tina to several actresses. He wanted to cast first but the actress refused to do the film. So, Karan had reportedly approached , Tabu, , , and for the same. However, they all denied it. It was years later that the actress revealed the reason for refusing to do Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actress said that she would have been lynched if she agreed to it. Also Read - Bollywood and Baarish: Romance, fights, chiffon sarees and more – here's what actors do when it rains and it's HILARIOUS – view pics

Talking about the same with Filmfare, said, "I'm in a catch-22 situation, really. Though I'm a newcomer, I'm compared with all the senior actresses." She went on to add, "If I'd done the film, it would have been tittered that, 'Look, Aishwarya Rai is back to doing what she did in her modelling days—leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera.' Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I'd done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched."

Years later at an event, Karan had revealed that the Guru actress was the only one who had called him back after rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back," Karan had said. It was years later that Karan worked with Aishwarya in that also starred and in the lead. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in a period drama film by . It stars Vikram, , , Trisha and Jayaram in key roles, with Prabhu, , Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles. On the other hand, Karan Johar is busy with the production of , , Liger to name a few.