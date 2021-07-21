When did Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar start dating? URI: The Surgical Strike actress FINALLY answers

It was a pleasant surprise for everyone in the industry and for ’s fans when she announced that she married director Aditya Dhar in her hometown,Himachal Pradesh. It was a very quiet wedding affair with just families of bride and groom in attendance. So, when did it all begin is the question that has been pondered over and over. And how did Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar manage to keep it all a secret over the years? The Bhoot Police actress has answered all of the questions that her fans had in her latest interview. Also Read - Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar celebrate one month of their martial bliss; share beautiful picture from wedding – view pic

When Yami Gautam was asked about the beginning of romance, the actress told Hindustan Times, “I’d say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That’s when we started talking. I wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship.” Also Read - Yami Gautam defines new sister goals with the love she showers on younger sis, Surilie, in her new mehndi video

So, how did the former television actress keep such a big secret despite being under constant scanner? “I’m so glad the journalists are surprised for the right reasons. I received messages from so many journalists that ‘We just don’t believe that’ and ‘How could you have this?’. I think we were very lucky. I’ll just put it to that. Both of us are very private as individuals. We’re not someone who likes to go out for outings and all those things,” said the Ginny Weds Sunny actress. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty, Yami Gautam and more – check out the list of celebs who were trolled this week

Did nobody from the Bollywood film industry know about their relationship/wedding? Well, there’s a surprise. Some of Yami’s real close friends knew. However, the actress did not reveal their names. She said, “Now, I don’t think it’s right on my part to reveal that. Let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for certain friends, very few of our common friends, who respected our privacy. It meant a lot to us. It’s always nice to share this with people and the media, but when you both are comfortable. There shouldn’t be any kind of pressure or any kind of precedent for anyone that ‘Oh, that is how so and so carries themselves. So that’s how it has to be’. You’ve to decide for yourself, what works for you and what makes you happy. And this is what makes us happy.”