Finally, after about a month or so, superstar and 's son got bail yesterday. The Bombay High Court granted the star kid bail and it was a welcome change after weeks of worrying, tension and speculations. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was often spotted outside the court for Aryan's hearings. She along with the Pathan actor and his legal team worked day and night to get Aryan out of jail. It was stated that she even broke down after Aryan's bails were rejected a couple of times before finally getting one on Thursday (28 October 2021). Finally, their prayers were answered yesterday. Pooja had expressed her thanks to the almighty soon after.

And amidst the bail and the controversy surrounding the drug bust on a cruise ship, Pooja Dadlani's old post for Aryan Khan is going viral. In 2019, she had penned a heartfelt birthday note for Aryan Khan. "He's got his father's intelligence, mother's charm and his own sense of humour. A sensitive boy with his heart in the right place. Here's wishing the eldest cub - Aryan - a very Happy Birthday! @___aryan___" she wrote while sharing a selfie on her Instagram handle. Check it out below:

Last evening when Aryan got bail, Pooja took to her Instagram handle and thanked God. In her Instagram stories, she wrote, "There is God, thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails." Check out Pooja Dadlani's IG story here:

Meanwhile, after the bail, Shah Rukh Khan happily posed away with his legal team as a thank you gesture. Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi had revealed the details of SRK and Gauri's plight when Aryan was in jail. He revealed that SRK would have loads of coffee and did not have a proper meal. He was extremely worried and his health was getting affected too. SRK also put his professional commitments on hold for a while.