When Shilpa Shetty slammed reports of her divorce with Raj Kundra

After the shocking Raj Kundra porn films case, actress 's life is slowly and surely getting back to normal. After a break of a few weeks, Shilpa returned to work, where she is judging dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress is also looking for more work to keep herself busy and independent. However, there have been rumours that the actress is planning to divorce her husband, who is right now in judicial custody. While Shilpa hasn't reacted to the same, this is not the first time that there are such rumours regarding her marriage. Back in 2016, Raj and Shilpa Shetty made headlines when several rumours about their separation and divorce started doing the rounds. But Shilpa was quick to slam them. In an interview with TOI, Shilpa had set the record straight about her marriage being on the rocks.

Slamming all the rumours, Shilpa had said in the interview, "Why would there be a problem? You are mad or what? I love my husband. He is my soulmate, touchwood!" She went on to say that since she doesn't speak up, things around her life are blown out of proportion. But she went on to say that she is not a believer of 'clarifying anything to anyone'. She confessed that she feels, 'agar maine isse zyaada importance diya toh aur bada ho jayega'. Shilpa said that she has only come out and spoken about it since it had become a little too much and started to really irritate her.

Well, that was then. Shilpa has not spoken about the current rumours around her divorce and separation from Raj Kundra. Which makes us wonder if there is any speck of truth in these rumours. After all, there is no smoke without fire. Meanwhile, the actress is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. She also brought her Ganesha idol home on Wednesday. But trollers were quick to launch an attack on her saying, 'pati ko toh aane do'. People have been calling Shilpa 'shameless' just for being herself. Whatever she does, says or posts on social media is under scrutiny. We hope bappa brings some peace into her life.