With Aryan Khan back home, here’s when Shah Rukh Khan is expected to return to the sets of Pathan, Tiger 3, Lion [Exclusive]

's life turned upside down when his son was nabbed by NCB on October 3 and then sent to judicial custody. He is now back home today after spending 23 days in Arthur Road Jail. With this, happiness and joy is once again found their way back to . And life is expected to go back to normal soon. Shah Rukh Khan and his family have Aryan's return as well as the superstar's birthday (November 2) and Diwali to look forward to and it doesn't stop at that. The family also has Aryan Khan's birthday on November 13, which they will celebrate in their own special way. Their daughter , who has been studying abroad, is also said to be coming home for all the celebrations and festivities.

While this is all about what will happen at Mannat in the next few days, there is also a lot of mystery around when will Shah Rukh Khan return to work. The actor had put a lot of his important ongoing projects on hold due to the crisis in his personal life. And now we learn that Shah Rukh Khan will return to the schedules of Atlee's film Lion, YRF's Tiger 3 and Pathan soon.

A source privy to the details tells us, "Shah Rukh has been ecstatic ever since the court granted bail to Aryan. All he now wants to do is hold his kids close and spend time with them. The entire family has gone through a lot this past month and they are making sure to make November a time when all of them are together. Even Suhana will be coming home soon to be with the family."

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work commitments, the source said, “In December. The schedules were postponed and he will get back on the sets in December. He is likely to first complete the small schedule of Pathan and Tiger 3 with and then start working on Atlee’s film.” The source also revealed that since the upcoming schedules require Shah Rukh to travel to a foreign location, he wants to make the most of his time with his family the entire November. When quizzed about any endorsements that he may shoot for earlier in November or before getting on his film’s sets, the source said that there was no such line-up for now.

Well, we truly hope and pray that it is life as usual inside Mannat again, soon.