Wohoo! Shah Rukh Khan RESUMES shooting for Pathan with Siddharth Aanand – view pics

had taken a break from shooting Pathan after the COVID-19 virus had struck the country and the crew on the sets. Fans had been eagerly waiting to get some dope and gossip on how the movie is progressing and guess what, we finally have an update on the same. Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for his action-thriller with Siddharth Aanand that also stars in the lead. Shah Rukhs car was spotted at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai. An Instagram user present on the sets has uploaded an image of the superstar and director ’s car parked outside the sets of Pathan. Have a dekko at the post below: Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Nia Sharma and more; check out the list of celebs who were trolled this week – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fancy Crave (@fancy_crave89)

A well-placed trade source says, “Pathan has resumed its shooting schedule after the lockdown caused due to the second wave. Intense shooting schedule awaits SRK who seems to have started the shoot first. We hear and Deepika Padukone are set to start in the next few days. A sizeable portion of the film will be shot in this schedule before the team heads to international locations to shoot the big action and scale sequences.” Also Read - Kate Winslet in Divergent, Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, Scarlett Johannson in Avengers and more – Hollywood beauties who played amazing characters while pregnant

Talking about Pathan, there were reports of John Abraham playing the lead antagonist in the movie. There have also been reports of making a cameo and who was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet in a pivotal role. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra and more celebs – Check out who's vacationing and where – view pics

For those not in the know, Pathan is part of ’s huge line up of films that are set to be announced soon. With Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Junaid Khan’s debut Maharaj, Saif Ali Khan, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari’s 2, ’s next, ’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, ’s , YRF is expected to rule the box office as soon as theatrical business returns to normalcy.

How excited are you for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.