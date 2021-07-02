Yami Gautam summoned by Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering – deets inside

Recently married has been embroiled in a controversy. Just a couple of weeks after their wedding the actress has grabbed the headline for being summoned by ED, Enforcement Directorate in a case of money laundering. She has been called in for questioning for the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. As per the reports, states Times of India, the URI: The Surgical Strike actress received a whopping amount into her private bank account. As per the reports, Yami Gautam received Rs 1.5 crores in the bank account and she hasn't disclosed the deets about the same. Also Read - Are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla baby ready? The actress spills the beans on starting a family

Yami Gautam has been asked to join for the questioning on 7th July. This is the second time the actress has been approached by the agency. She was previously approached by the agency last year as well. However, due to the covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, the actress couldn't join. Meanwhile, recently, Yami Gautam grabbed headlines for her hush-hush wedding with URI director Aditya Dhar.

The actress had a simple and very private wedding wherein she wore her mother's saree for the big day. She wore a red saree, bangles and gold jewellery. She directly announced that she has married which came as a surprise for her fans and colleagues as well. "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi'.With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. , Yami and Aditya," Yami wrote in her wedding announcement Instagram post.

On the work front, Yami has Bhoot Police with , Saif Ali Khan and .