You'd be shocked to see Ajay Devgn's look for Thank God! – view pic

's new look for his next film is going viral on social media. If you haven't seen it already we are here to show you guys, don't worry. The actor was seen celebrating his trainer's birthday and the pictures and video from the same have become the talk of the town. Ajay Devgn is seen in a cropped hairdo with salt-n-pepper sideburns and a heavy beard. Ajay's trainer Gautam shared the images on his gram. He thanked the De De Pyaar De actor for being a part of his birthday celebrations. He captioned the post saying, "Celebrated my best day with Boss… Today whatever I am because of You boss..thanks boss for making My Birthday special." Check out the post and pictures below: Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and more - here's how Bollywood bid adieu to Dilip Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Gautam (@official_gautamsam)

Here's a picture of the actor: Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra – Saira Banu reveals which celebs were in constant touch with the late legend

Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Saira Banu is distraught in these heartbreaking pictures as the family brings home the legendary actor's body