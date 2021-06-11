Boxing champion Dingko Singh passes away after battling liver cancer; Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs express grief

Asian Games gold-medalist in boxing, Dingko Singh passed away yesterday after his battle with liver cancer in Imphal. The demise of the 42-year-old personality came across shocker to not only the sport fraternity but also to the millions of people, who saw him as in inspiration. Bollywood celebs like , and too expressed grief and paid tribute to the boxer. Here are their tweets... Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to produce the biopic of boxing champ Dingko Singh - read details

Padma Shri Dingko Singh was one of the finest boxers, an award winning sports person who's brought glory to our nation several times. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the young generations.

My sincere condolences to his dear ones. May his soul rest in peace ?? — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 10, 2021

A boxing legend that inspired so many that continue to follow in his footsteps.. RIP N Dingko Singh ?? He put hope back in the sport of Boxing by winning a Gold in Asian Games in Bangkok in 1998. A true Son of Manipur, India. pic.twitter.com/Aw0Upjj2i9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 10, 2021

RIP Dingko Singh. You will always be remembered for the glory you brought our country in the ring.

Deepest condolences to the family. ??#Boxer #AsianGamesGoldMedalist pic.twitter.com/Ot1Ng0J0pU — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 10, 2021

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor had the rights to make the film on the life of Dingko Singh as he said in 2019, "I have the rights for Dingko Singh. It's a film I really want to make, and I'll make it. But I don't know what I'm doing next." Airlift helmer, Raja Krishna Menon, who was set to direct the biopic told PTI, “It is unfortunate and terrible. This has come as a shock. I knew he was ill and suffering but I didn’t know it was this bad. He was a wonderful human being and a spiritual person. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t make the film before he could have seen it.”