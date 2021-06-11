Boxing champion Dingko Singh passes away after battling liver cancer; Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs express grief

Asian Games gold-medalist in boxing, Dingko Singh passed away yesterday after his battle with liver cancer in Imphal. The demise of the 42-year-old personality came across shocker to not only the sport fraternity but also to the millions of people, who saw him as in inspiration. Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Farhan Akhtar too expressed grief and paid tribute to the boxer. Here are their tweets... Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to produce the biopic of boxing champ Dingko Singh - read details
Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor had the rights to make the film on the life of Dingko Singh as he said in 2019, "I have the rights for Dingko Singh. It's a film I really want to make, and I'll make it. But I don't know what I'm doing next." Airlift helmer, Raja Krishna Menon, who was set to direct the biopic told PTI, “It is unfortunate and terrible. This has come as a shock. I knew he was ill and suffering but I didn’t know it was this bad. He was a wonderful human being and a spiritual person. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t make the film before he could have seen it.”
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.