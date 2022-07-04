actress is all set to embrace motherhood soon. The actress recently announced her pregnancy news on Instagram as she shared a picture from her ultrasound. Within no time, Alia and 's fans went gaga over the news and were all excited. Alia who is making her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot is enjoying herself in London. The mom-to-be is making the most of her time in the exotic location as she recently indulged in a pampering session. The Jee Le Zaraa actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a delicious Tiramisu dessert and a book. She wrote, "Tiramisu & a book... Such a gram scene". Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: 7 Bollywood divas who flaunted massive engagement rings; the diamonds will make you go blind [VIEW PICS]

The couple got married on April 14, 2022 after dating for few years. Pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding went viral on the social media. On the personal front, Alia announced her pregnancy on June 28 and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨”. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space in 's Brahmastra which will also star and in main roles. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Darlings, Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, and other interesting projects in her kitty.