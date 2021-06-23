Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy grooves to Jalebi Baby; looks smoking hot in a LBD worth Rs 27K – watch viral video

Popular TV and Bollywood star knows how to turn heads in style and her social media game is quite strong. The gorgeous actress stunned her fans as she grooved to the 'Jalebi Baby' song and looked smoking hot in a black shimmering LBD. The actress managed to raise the temperature soaring with her hot dazzling outfit and we could not take our eyes off her. The dress is worth ₹27,346 and the LBD came with a long drape tail. She completed her look with black heels and kept her makeup light. She kept her wavy tresses open. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and 4 more Bollywood actresses who raised brows with risqué necklines – view pics

The body-hugging mini dress has a plunging V-neckline, shoulder puffs, and full sleeves.

She shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it as, "One for this song ? & the algorithm X". Seh even shared pictures of herself dressed in the beautiful dress and captioned the post, "Baby don't need to come out of this dress eva."

Take a look at her viral video:

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in film and will be seen playing a negative role. The film stars , , , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni. in lead roles. She was earlier seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China films. She even featured in ZEE5's original film London Confidential.