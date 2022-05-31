Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor welcomed with a HUGE garland in Visakhapatnam; netizens say, ‘Kya kiya hai isne, kisliye ye sab’

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film in Visakhapatnam along with Ayan Mukherji and SS Rajamouli. Recently, Ranbir received a warm welcome in Visakhapatnam and his fans showered flowers on him.