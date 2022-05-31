Bollywood actor is all set to make his after 4 long years with Ayan Mukherji's directorial . The chocolate boy of Bollywood was last seen in Sanju and his fans were eagerly waiting for his comeback on the silver screen. Ranbir is gearing up for the release of the adventure fantasy film Brahmastra co-starring , , Nagarjuna Akkineni, and . Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts at friend's wedding, says, 'I am sure Rahul will take care of her'; fans get emotional [Watch Viral Video]

Recently, Ranbir is busy promoting his upcoming film in Visakhapatnam. He was spotted in the city with RRR director SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukherji. Ranbir opted for an all-white ensemble and donned a patterned kurta with pyjama. He looked handsome in trendy sunglasses and brown juttis.

Pictures and videos of Ranbir meeting his fans and receiving a warm welcome in Visakhapatnam are going viral all over social media. In one of the videos, Ranbir was seen coming out of the sunroof of his car and his fans placed a massive garland of flowers placed around him. Ranbir flaunted his brightest smile as he received immense love from his fans.

In the next video, Ranbir was seen walking out of the airport along with Ayan and Rajamouli. His fans were seen showering flowers on him.

Watch the video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Ranbir Kapoor has achieved stardom It's not Delhi or Mumbai It's vishakapatnam, still see the craze ??#Bramhastra pic.twitter.com/dfl31WQfKR — ? 0 ? ? ? (@imvengeance24) May 31, 2022

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia's film Brahmāstra is produced by . The film will be released on September 09, 2022. While Alia is busy shooting her upcoming Hollywood debut in the UK.