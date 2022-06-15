is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and everyone is eagerly waiting for the fantasy drama to release on the big screens. 's directorial film stars , , , , , and others in main roles. The budget for making this film is reportedly Rs. 200 crores. The first trailer of Brahmastra was released and fans went gaga over it. Also Read - Brahmastra trailer: Before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film, these Sci-fi Bollywood films created box office havoc, see collections

The trailer narrates the story of Astraverse and fans were left stunned by its making. From CGI to visual effects the trailer has a lot to offer to its fans. The trailer showed 3 main elements including water, fire, and air. Fans flooded the social media as they could not stop comparing the film with the Hollywood film Lord of the Rings. They even said that Brahmastra is the 'peak' of Indian cinema. Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's chemistry, Amitabh Bachchan's narration, Mouni Roy's evil side make this sci-fi worth watching

Watch the trailer -

One user wrote, 'GOOSEBUMPS.. EMOTIONAL... CRAZYY... This is not Marvel or LOTR... this is INDIAN CINEMA at it's peak... and thank god the vfx are on point... THIS TRAILER IS TRULY MAGICAL', while another one said, 'BRAHMASTRA TRAILER IS INSANEEEEEEE? BOLLYWOOD IS BACK!! RANBIR IS A SUPERSTAR!!' Another user commented saying, 'Brahmastra trailer is what every Bollywood fan wanted from the industry. EPIC is the word. E.P.I.C'. Also Read - Brahmastra: When Alia Bhatt gushed about her dream of working with Ranbir Kapoor; 'There was a time when...'

Here's how twitterati reacted to Brahmastra trailer -

GOOSEBUMPS.. EMOTIONAL... CRAZYY... This is not Marvel or LOTR... this is INDIAN CINEMA at it's peak... and thank god the vfx are on point... THIS TRAILER IS TRULY MAGICAL #Brahmastra #BrahmastraTrailer #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/mDVZ9OJhAD — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra trailer is what every Bollywood fan wanted from the industry. EPIC is the word. E.P.I.C ?#BrahmastraTrailer #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/XKnoqJ4u5t — Arijit Mandal Akki ?? (@AkshaysWrestler) June 15, 2022

I was waiting for a very long time and the wait was worth it. #BrahmastraTrailer looks so promising. Epic visuals, locations, Characters, and action scenes. I am glad we have Creatives like Ayan mukerjee who strive to break boundaries and create something incomparable. — Bharat (@creativactive) June 15, 2022

I'M CLAPPING WITH TEARS. CAN WATCH #BrahmāstraTrailer FOREVER. SNATCHED MY HEART AND HOW! OUT OF THIS WORLD. SO PROUD OF MY BABIES ? — alia is my everything ✨ (@queenxalia) June 15, 2022

#BrahmastraTrailer ???

Finally something different ? South ke slow motion tatto

Digest nhi hoga tumhe ye ? — संदीप (@AKsRocco) June 15, 2022

Absolutely Brilliant Trailer! ?

Kaha gaye wo copy copy bolne wale log, Konsi Marvel movie me ye concept and powers hain? Super excited for this movie and it is made for the theatre experience!

Well done Ayan Mukerji and team! ??#BrahmastraTrailer #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/WiDtIpysEn — Abhay Senjaliya (@meabhayy) June 15, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra will release on September 9 and the movie took almost five years to complete.