BREAKING! Vin Diesel and John Cena's Fast & Furious 9 FINALLY gets an India release date – here's when it will hit the big screen

Fast & Furious 9 has already collected more than $500 million worldwide after having released in the US and several other theatres across the globe. In the latest chapter, Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are seen enjoying a quiet life with their young son when they are asked to reunite with their team to help take down Dom's brother (John Cena).