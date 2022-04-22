Breathe 3 actor Amit Sadh dating British actress Viven Monory? Read Deets

Bollywood actor has been currently shooting for his upcoming series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3. The actor likes to stay away from the limelight and does not like to talk about his personal life. Reportedly, Amit Sadh seems to be dating British actress Vivien Monory. Yes, you read that right. According to Hindustan Times, the handsome actor of B-town Amit is currently dating Vivien for the last seven months. According to the reports, both Amit and Vivien are madly in love with one another and their bond is becoming stronger with each passing day. Reportedly, the two do not wish to make their relationship public. It is said that Amit often flies down to meet his ladylove. The actor had travelled to celebrate her 26th birthday in February 2022. Also Read - Sukhee: This Aarya 2 actress joins the cast of the Shilpa Shetty - Amit Sadh starrer [Exclusive]

Vivien had also visited India and had travelled with Amit who helped her in exploring the country. The two reportedly took a vacation in November 2021 and had a great time together. Well, Amit and Vivien love bikes, and their interest brought them together.

On the work front, Amit is currently busy shooting for Breathe season 3. While Vivien has starred in 's Ordinary Love in 2019.