Bollywood actress made her red carpet debut at the 75th 2022. The diva walked down the red carpet for -starrer Top Gun: Maverick in the beautiful long black gown. The pictures and videos from the red carpet are all over social media and fans are going gaga over the stunning snaps. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's comment on India's greatness will fill your heart with pride

In the pictures, Aishwarya made her way to the red carpet in a black gown that had flower work from top to bottom. She happily posed for the pictures and waved to her fans. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves up a classy look in a black pant suit on Day 2 of the film festival

Take a look at her pictures - Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora wedding details; Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2022 looks and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by queen aishwarya????????‍♀️ (@aishwaryaraiqueen_2)

On Wednesday, Aishwarys's first look from the festival was out wherein she donned a pink pantsuit paired with a pink jacket and pink heels. She posed for pictures with as the L'Oreal brand ambassador.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya was spotted arriving at the Cannes with her husband and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The diva looked gorgeous in an all-black airport look and posed for the paps. Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002 and walked the red carpet with . Over the years, Aishwarya became the most notable Indian celeb at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from Aishwarya, several Bollywood celebs walked down the red carpet including , , , , , and composer AR Rahman. is a member of the Cannes jury this year and made Indians proud with her comment.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen next in 's upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama will star , Chiyaan Vikram, and in main roles. The film will release on September 30.