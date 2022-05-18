Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in a boss babe look

Actress Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in a black suit with a silver neckpiece on day 2 of Cannes 2022. The actress completed her stunning look with neutral make-up, and bright red lipstick and tied her hair into a messy bun. She captioned the picture, "#IndiaPavilion".