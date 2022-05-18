Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in a boss babe look

The 75th 2022 is here and pictures and videos from the prestigious events are all over the social media. Bollywood actress made a style statement in Sabyasachi's saree at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2022. She set the temperature soaring in a black suit with a silver neckpiece on day 2 of Cannes 2022. The actress shared her glamorous look on her Instagram handle and we cannot take our eyes off her. Deepika wore an all-black outfit and paired it with a silver neckpiece. She completed her stunning look with neutral make-up, and bright red lipstick and tied her hair into a messy bun. She captioned the picture, "#IndiaPavilion". Also Read - Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 1: Deepika Padukone to R Madhavan; Indian celebrities slay on the red carpet

Deepika made India proud as she walked down the red carpet in a Sabyasachi saree. Well, Deepika knows how to make heads turn with her sensuous avatar.

Apart from Deepika, , , walked the red carpet in their stylish avatar. The film festival is celebrating Indian cinema and the event will be led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. The delegation includes AR Rahman, , , among others.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan with and and Fighter with .