Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in a boss babe look

The 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 is here and pictures and videos from the prestigious events are all over the social media. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made a style statement in Sabyasachi's saree at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2022. She set the temperature soaring in a black suit with a silver neckpiece on day 2 of Cannes 2022. The actress shared her glamorous look on her Instagram handle and we cannot take our eyes off her. Deepika wore an all-black outfit and paired it with a silver neckpiece. She completed her stunning look with neutral make-up, and bright red lipstick and tied her hair into a messy bun. She captioned the picture, "#IndiaPavilion". Also Read - Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 1: Deepika Padukone to R Madhavan; Indian celebrities slay on the red carpet
Take a look at her post - Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gorgeous pictures go viral as her first look from the film festival [Fact Check]
Also Read - Cannes 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quotes Charlie Chaplin in address – ‘Dictators will die’
Deepika made India proud as she walked down the red carpet in a Sabyasachi saree. Well, Deepika knows how to make heads turn with her sensuous avatar.
Apart from Deepika, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet in their stylish avatar. The film festival is celebrating Indian cinema and the event will be led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. The delegation includes AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, among others.
On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.