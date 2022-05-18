Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's comment on India's greatness will fill your heart with pride

Bollywood actress recently made Indian proud as she expressed her immense pride in representing her country at the prestigious 2022 event. The gorgeous actress Deepika walked down the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival as one of the jury members. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves up a classy look in a black pant suit on Day 2 of the film festival

On Wednesday, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022, Deepika spoke her heart out about Indian cinema. "I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.

"India is at the cusp of greatness, this is just the beginning...there will come a day I truly believe where India won't have to be at Cannes, but Cannes will be in India" - @deepikapadukone at the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival #IndiaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/Ue9LHZC3VC — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) May 18, 2022

Pathaan actress Deepika further added saying that there will come a day when Cannes Film Festival will take place in India. "We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just sort of need that conviction and I truly believe there will come a day when India won't be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India," said Deepika.

The actress even praised music maestro AR Rahman and filmmaker as she said, "India is on the cusp of greatness. It`s just the beginning... I want to thank Rahman sir and Shekhar sir for putting India on the global map and creating a path for all of us to be here today."

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is celebrating Indian cinema this year and has named the inaugural 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Cinema. The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur is leading the Indian delegation which includes Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, , folk singer Mame Khan, and actors , among others.