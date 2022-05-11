Cannes 2022: Hina Khan to walk the red carpet this year; here's what you need to know

Popular actress , who made her debut on the Cannes Red Carpet in 2019 is all set to spill her magic once again. Yes, you read that right! The diva will return to the festival as the Indo-English film Country of Blind's poster launch. A source close to the actress was quoted by ETimes saying, “Hina's Indo English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the , and hence Hina will be seen again at the Cannes Red Carpet. She walked not once but twice on the red carpet and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Move over AbhiRa Ki Shaadi, Hina Khan's reunion with Lataa Saberwal, Pooja Joshi and other ladies of the first season will make your nostalgic

In 2019, Hina launched the poster of Lines at the prestigious film festival and she set the stage on fire with her presence at the festival. Her fans and followers are waiting to catch a glimpse of her at the film festival once again. Last time, Hina made the entire nation proud as she walked down the Cannes Red Carpet with much elegance and grace.

On the work front, Hina rose to fame with her role of Akshara in . She became a household name and won hearts with her screen presence. Later, she participated in 's reality show Bigg Boss and 's adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hina is known as the fashion icon of the industry and she manages to turn heads with her impeccable style.