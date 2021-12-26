Bollywood actress is currently in South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actress has joined her husband and cricketer Virat along with other members of the Indian cricket team to South Africa, wherein they will play three test matches and ODIs. Anushka recently gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations and shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram story. She shared a picture of Vamika’s first Christmas celebration wherein a kid's tent house was filled with colourful balls. The tent house was placed in a lawn and Anushka captioned the post as, “Thank you for making Christmas special”. Anushka is an avid social media user and often share glimpses of her moments with her family. Also Read - From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, 7 celeb couples and their most romantic Christmas 2021 moments that made our heart go ummm

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in 2017 and embraced parenthood in January 2021. Anushka introduced her baby as she shared a picture of herself with Virat and their little one. “We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy”.

Anushka and Vamika have been accompanying Virat on all his tournaments. She was even seen during IPL 2020 and 2021 and the T20 World Cup series.