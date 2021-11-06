Cricketer KL Rahul makes his relationship with Athiya Shetty official on actress' birthday - check deets

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have made their relationship official on Instagram. Yes, you read that right. On 's daughter's birthday, Rahul posted some adorable cozy pictures with her ladylove and confirmed their relationship in public. KL Rahul wished his girlfriend Happy birthday with a heart emoji as he shared throwback pictures on Instagram. He wrote,“Happy birthday my (heart emoji) @athiyashetty.” Athiya replied to him with a white heart and Earth emoji. Athiya's father and brother reacted to the post with heart emojis. Also Read - Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty looks as dashing and dynamic as dad Suniel Shetty and is ready to set screens on fire with Tara Sutaria

KL Rahul is currently in UAE for the Cricket World Cup along with Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul and Athiya have often been spotted together, but the two never spoke about their relationship. Earlier, in July this year, KL Rahul and Athiya shared pictures with their common friend Sonali Fabiani.

Moreover, Athiya even shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on her Instagram and the post went viral on social media.

Reports of KL Rahul and Athiya being couple first hit social media in 2019 and fans were excited to hear the good news. Their PDA often left everyone in awe of them.