Dangal fame Zaira Wasim shares FIRST picture in two years after quitting Bollywood

The former actress Zaira Wasim who gained a lot of fame with her performance in 's film shared her first picture on Instagram almost two years after quitting the showbiz industry. In the picture, Zaira is seen clad in a burqa and standing on a bridge. Her face is not visible in the photo and her back was towards the camera. She captioned the picture, "The Warm October Sun."

Take a look at her picture -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

Last year, actress Zaira had urged her fans to take down her pictures and videos from social media as she was trying her best to start a new chapter in her life. "Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything (sic). I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same."

In 2019, she announced that she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Her decision of quitting the showbiz industry and acting career shocked her fans and loved ones.

On the work front, Zaira appeared in 'Dangal' opposite Aamir Khan and 2017, she again paired up with Aamir for 'Secret Superstar'. She was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', opposite and . Zaira received a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Dangal'. Within no time, she won millions of hearts with her exceptional performances in films.