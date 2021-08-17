Deepika Padukone gets trolled as she auctions the top she wore at Jiah Khan's funeral; Netizens slam it as a 'cheap act'

Bollywood actress has always been in news but this time, she has grabbed attention on social media for a shocking reason. We all know, that Deepika sells her clothes to support The Live Love Laugh Foundation and her collection has couture and non-couture pieces worn by ber. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: 6 actresses who made headlines for pregnancy rumours

Well, recently Deepika shared few pictures of her that instantly grabbed netizens' attention. Deepika donned two kurtas for sale and both the items that she put up on sale had a tragic story attached with them. The first Kurti was designer pin tuck Lakhnavi kurti, which Deepika wore to 's funeral while the other one was a kurti that she wore to 's father's prayer meet in 2013.

Within no time, the netizens massively trolled Deepika for her act. A netizens wrote, "I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. Low blow!", while the other one said, "Who the hell buys old,second hand zara or Jhuttis for god's sakes!!!! Rather why would you sell it and not donate this to the needy... classless! Sheesh."

"Don't justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara's .. jhoothis...10 15 year old ordinary brand clothes.. Why can't you just give it to needy or your househelp?", said a user. "Fans of these actors are immense. They will do anything for them: these clothes are actually being sold for a paltry sum and their fans will obviously buy them," commented another one.

Read tweets here:

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83.