Deepika Padukone gets trolled as she auctions the top she wore at Jiah Khan's funeral; Netizens slam it as a 'cheap act'

"Don't justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara's .. jhoothis...10 15 year old ordinary brand clothes.. Why can't you just give it to needy or your househelp?", said a user.