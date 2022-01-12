Bollywood actress recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has set the internet on fire with her latest selfie. On Wednesday afternoon, Deepika shared a selfie where she tried the hair flip trend which went totally wrong. The actress in the caption revealed that she tried doing the hair flip that has caught everyone's attention but it turned out to be an epic fail. She captioned the post as, '"Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip #epicfail". Within no time, several fans of Deepika filled her comments section with nasty remarks. "Itne paise h kaha rkhogi shampoo aur tel to le hi skti ho," wrote one user. While the other wrote, "Bijli ka taar pakad liya tha kya mem 440 volt ka jatka." Also Read - OMG! Rashmika Mandanna, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor – 6 Bollywood actors who've hiked their fees; charge a BOMB now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika manages to turn heads in style with her stylish Instagram posts. She leaves her fans breathless with her super hot pictures. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83 wherein her husband played the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be seen next in Gehraiyaan, Fighter, and Hindi remake of The Intern.

Deepika is gearing up for the release of Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is slated to release on February 11, 2022. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action flick Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Deepika will be seen playing lead role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.