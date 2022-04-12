Bollywood actress is currently seen hosting 's reality show Lock Upp. The actress is quite well-known for her controversies. Recently, a throwback video of Kangana partying like there's no tomorrow has gone viral on social media. The Dhaakad actress is getting brutally trolled for her wildish behavior. An old video from Reddit showcases Kangana enjoying herself at an unknown party and enjoying herself to the fullest. The actress donned a stunning shiny black outfit and completed her look with ornaments and curly hair tied into a ponytail. Also Read - Lock Upp: After Mandana Karimi's shocking revelation about abortion, her video of kissing Saisha Shinde goes VIRAL – Watch

The video shows Kangana shaking her head to the song that is playing in the background. This is the first time that netizens have seen Kangana in the animal party mode. The video went viral on social media and netizens are shocked at Kangana's never seen before avatar. One user wrote, 'Kangu in her natural habitate', while another user wrote, 'Isse bharat ratna mila tha? Fir toh sabko de hi dena chahiye'. 'I see the black magic rumors is definitely true', said another. An user wrore, 'Tumhare andarrrrrrrrrrrrr……Sanskar naam ka chiz h ki naahi'. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen: These before-after pics of Bollywood actresses who opted for surgically enhanced bosoms will leave you stunned!

On the work front, Kangana is working on her upcoming film Dhaakad alongside and . Sjhe is even hosting Lock Upp. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 PROMO: Ram-Priya have a mimicry spat; Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans cannot keep calm – Watch