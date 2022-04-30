Bollywood actress recently took to her social media and criticized the video streaming platform Netflix. She compared Netflix with its rival Amazon Prime Video. Kangana called Amazon Prime Video 'more open-minded and democratic'. Moreover, she took a jibe at jibe at filmmaker and referred to his party which was hosted by Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open-minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix's head was not able to understand the Indian market… Well, the Indian market is not just one bitchy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here." She referenced a statement by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was upset with the lack of subscriber growth in India. Also Read - GQ Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani stun in dangerously high slit gowns; Sara Ali Khan glams up in shimmery hot shorts [VIEW PICS]

Also Read - Heropanti 2 box office Day 1: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddi Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer fails to make a double-digit number on its opening day

Recently, Karan hosted a party for Bela which was graced by , , , , , , , , Manish Malhotra, and . The filmmaker had also hosted a party pf Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, where Kangana's film Tiku Weds Sheru was announced to be released on the platform. Also Read - KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to be Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's neighbours? Here's how much rent the couple would pay post wedding

On the work front, Kangana's maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru will be released on Amazon Prime Video and the announcement was made on Thursday. Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana's production debut and the film would star and Avneet Kaur in main roles. The film is directed by Sai Kabir.