Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut flaunts her well-toned body with THIS hot pic; proves she is all set to get back in action

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her next film, Dhaakad in Budapest. The hottie has took to her Instagram to give a glimpse to her fans about her preparation. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself from her workout session. In the picture, the actress was seen taking fitness to another level. She captioned it "Dhaakad level fitness".

Kangana's spy thriller film Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and will be released on October 1. In the film, Kangana will essay the role of Agent Agni, while actor Arjun Rampal will play the antagonist Rudraveer. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Teja films. Well, Kangana will be directing Emergency, a film based on the life of India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi.