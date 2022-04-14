Bollywood actress will return to the big screens with her upcoming film Dhaakad. The actress recently shared the first look teaser of her Agent Agni avatar from her upcoming film Dhaakad. The action-thriller film will release in theatres on May 20, 2022. Did you know, Kangana was not the first choice of the makers? Yes, you read that right. The makers of Dhaakad had approached another Bollywood actress for the lead role in the film. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Here's how celebs kept their shaadi plans a secret

Reportedly, was the first choice for Dhaakad. In an interview with a media portal, the producer Deepak Mukut revealed that Kangana was not the first choice for Dhaakad. In an interview with India Forums, Mukut said that Katrina had loved the idea. He said, 'She had loved the idea, but for creative reasons, the entire team just felt that we should take a chance with Kangana.'

He further added saying, 'Everyone makes an action film with a hero, but to do it with a heroine was a prospect that seemed exciting to us. Our story was based on a female protagonist, so it's not like we've forced the issue of having a woman do action. In that respect, it's pretty organic.'

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. The film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum films.