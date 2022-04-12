starrer Dhaakad's teaser was dropped a couple of minutes ago. And BOY! what a teaser! Kangana dominates the screen and how! Dhaakad rides high on action and it's Kangana in action. She is supremely bada**, sexy and menacing. The teaser begins with Kangana's Agent Agni getting a call for a mission. And what next ensues is high-octane action sequences. It's bloodshed and Kangana is seen going all out. The teaser also asks 'Why should boys have all the fun?!' as the female agent beats the sh*t outta the bad guys. Kangana will leave you surprised and in shock. Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Not just Tiger star, even THESE B-town divas could not escape pregnancy rumours

Netizens are hailing Kangana for the action sequences and rightly so cause she is on FIRE. She is seen killing people left, right and centre, using various arms and ammunitions, oozing swag, and sexiness. Basically, Kangana plays the bada** woman you should stay away from. Fans are hailing Kangana for such a fantastic teaser. The visuals have also impressed the masses. Kangana's versatility is being praised. Her action sequences are being loved. Check out the Twitter reactions of the Dhaakad Teaser here: Also Read - Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut sports multiple looks and kicks serious a** as a super-spy

This movie #dhaakad gonna set a new benchmark in the action genre for female actors of bollywood !!

Credit goes to #KanganaRanaut? #DhaakadTeaser — Prashant is Dhaakad !! (@MaiHulucifer) April 12, 2022

There is only Queen ? and that's #KanganaRanaut?

Go and watch #DhaakadTeaser

Yayyy #dhaakad — Prashant is Dhaakad !! (@MaiHulucifer) April 12, 2022

If Versatility has a name it's only #KanganaRanaut. #DhaakadTeaser Just a glimpse! she is in full form and a new action star is arriving! Very Impressive and killer! https://t.co/he5CCls0JK — Bharatislove (@Ilovekoo5) April 12, 2022

bro I got no words. #dhaakadteaser? https://t.co/v0grE78kAU — ?// 2022 be kind pls (@vibewithanshul) April 12, 2022

teaser is amazing mindblowing ????????? kangana is going to set fire on silver screen. #KanganaRanaut #dhaakad #dhaakadteaser pic.twitter.com/kZ0kOnpRzz — Lavanya Ankatala (@LAnkatala) April 12, 2022

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai. The film also stars , , , and Neeraj Pardeep Purohit to name a few. Dhaakad is produced by Asylum films, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Sohel Maklai Productions. As seen in the Dhaakad teaser, Kangana sports multiple looks in the film. Reports state that Kangana will sport 7 different looks in the film. Director Razneesh Ghai had opened up on Kangana's character in the movie saying, "A new action star is on the rise, with Dhaakad, Kangana truly becomes the master of disguises. Each look is unique and we’ve never seen Kangana do an action like this before." Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: New character's entry irks Ram-Priya's fans; point out BIG editing goof-up – view tweets

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut also has Tejas, Sita: The Reincarnation in her kitty. She is currently busy hosting Lock Upp, a reality TV show.