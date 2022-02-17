Shakun Batra’s much-awaited film Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The movie also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in prominent roles. Fans praised the exceptional performances of the stars' in the movie but Nasseruddin’s performance stood out. He not only left the fans impressed with his spectacular performance but also nailed every scene with his presence. Actor Naseeruddin played the role of Alisha's (Deepika Padukone) father in the film. An eagle-eyed netizen recently spotted the house and overall aesthetics in Gehraiyaan and Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara same. Sharing the photos, a Twitter user wrote, "Naseeruddin Shah's reel family lives in the same house." Within no time, this similarity between both the films set the internet on fire. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh-Jacqueline Fernandez – 9 fresh 2022 pairs that promise to create magic on-screen
Take a look at the tweet - Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna talks about marriage, Priyamani doubles her remuneration and more
One user wrote, "Damn!", while another commented, "I had a gut about this one... what a catch." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bappi Lahiri no more; Alia Bhatt REACTS to Kangana Ranaut's casting in Gangubai Kathiawadi; Deepika Padukone on Gehraiyaan mixed reviews
Here's how Twitterati reacted -
Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and was released on February 11, 2022. On the work front, Deepika has Pathan, Project K, The Intern, and Fighter in her pipeline. While Ananya will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Actor Siddhant will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.
