's much-awaited film Gehraiyaan stars , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The movie also stars and in prominent roles. Fans praised the exceptional performances of the stars' in the movie but Nasseruddin's performance stood out. He not only left the fans impressed with his spectacular performance but also nailed every scene with his presence. Actor Naseeruddin played the role of Alisha's (Deepika Padukone) father in the film. An eagle-eyed netizen recently spotted the house and overall aesthetics in Gehraiyaan and 's same. Sharing the photos, a Twitter user wrote, "Naseeruddin Shah's reel family lives in the same house." Within no time, this similarity between both the films set the internet on fire.

Take a look at the tweet -

Naseeruddin Shah’s reel family lives in the same house pic.twitter.com/3wTFCAUGtD — Divya (@divvss13) February 14, 2022

One user wrote, "Damn!", while another commented, "I had a gut about this one... what a catch."

Here's how Twitterati reacted -

I had a gut feel about this one…what a catch ! — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) February 15, 2022

You deserve so much applause for recognising this — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 15, 2022

Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and was released on February 11, 2022. On the work front, Deepika has Pathan, Project K, The Intern, and Fighter in her pipeline. While Ananya will be seen in Liger with . She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Actor Siddhant will be seen in Phone Bhoot with and .