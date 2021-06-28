Did you know how much B-grade actors earn per film? Here's the scoop

The film industry is all about glitz and glamour. We all know that Bollywood actors get massive amounts for the movies that they do. These celebs own expensive cars, houses, bags, shoes, and much more with their per film money. But do you know how much actors in B-grade movies and TV earn per film or episode? Well, things are quite different on the other side of our entertainment industry. Also Read - Worst-dressed celebs of the week: Pooja Hegde, Shefali Zariwala and more from B-town who failed to impress netizens with their style statements

According to Matinee Box, B-grade actors get reportedly Rs 10,000 per project to even Rs 2-3 lakhs per movie. The amount depends on how big and popular the star is. Did you know, could makeover a lakh per film? Due to his successful film Dhakar Chhora that made Rs 8.5 crore on a budget of Rs 4.5 lakhs.

OTT platform pays between Rs 5000-10,000 approximately to the lead actors per film and shows depending on the number of shoot days. Actress would make around Rs 10,000 for an entire film. But within no time, she made it big and was even offered starring roles in Bollywood films.

Did you know that OTT platforms pay up to Rs 15,000 to the lead actors per episode of serial, while Rs 5000-6000 for supporting actors and Rs 1500 per show to the side actors? These actors get food and lodging during the shoot.