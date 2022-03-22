Did you know Salman Khan once suffered from 'suicide diease'? Check heartbreaking deets

Bollywood actor is one of the most loved celebs in the Hindo film industry. The actor is quite particular about his workout routines and is a fitness freak. He manages to take out time from his hectic shooting schedule for workout sessions. Well, did you know that Salman once suffered from a nerve disorder named Trigeminal Neuralgia also known as a 'suicide disease'? During one of the song launches of ‘Tubelight’ in Dubai, the Radhe actor spoke about his painful disorder. He revealed that he underwent treatment for it in the US. Also Read - Godfather: Salman Khan threatened to walk out of Chiranjeevi's film, here's WHY!

In a video shared online, Salman revealed, “I was suffering from this nerve problem called Trigeminal Neuralgia. So I couldn’t talk. Had to talk like that (speaking with his mouth slightly closed) and the huge amount of pain.” Salman even added saying that the pain is so excruciating many patients have contemplated suicide. Also Read - Salman Khan Black Buck case: Rajasthan HC agrees to the actor’s petition – deets inside

actor was reportedly the first one to talk about his suffering in 2001. “There is a flex and hoarseness in my voice, it’s not because I am drunk , I don’t drink during Ramadan , it’s because of this ailment. I’m doing fine. It’s just that now, I had no choice but to pay attention to my health,” he had said. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more 7 Bollywood actors and their favourite food

On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Tiger 3 alongside . He also has , Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and other films in his kitty.