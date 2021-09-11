Disha Patani all set for an out and out action film? Exclusive

Bollywood actress who is one of the fittest and hottest actresses in B-town is all set for action films. The diva will be seen performing action stunts and sequences by herself. The petite actress Disha is one from the platoon who has taken intense action sequences in her stride and performed them with finesse in her recent films Malang and Radhe. The one thing that sets her apart from her contemporaries, in this case, is that she has also grown to be a full-blown fitness fiend. Disha spends quality time keeping herself fit and primarily focuses on living a healthy lifestyle. The hottie puts in regular hours in the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and her infamous MMA (mixed martial arts) workouts to get better each day. Isn't these qualities make her eligible for an action genre movie. Disha's gym routine surely inspires many to stay fit. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Hotshots and 4 more OTT platforms serving soft-porn you should stay away from

Disha loves to learn new things and the way she enjoys doing it inspires everyone. In Malang, Disha was a part of some interesting and intense action sequences and that was one of the initial glimpses ever of the actress in an action setting. Moreover, Disha shares a glimpse of her strenuous workout sessions with her fans and loved ones. While fans and audiences are eagerly looking forward to Ek Villain Returns which will be a treat to watch for all fans.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is directed by Prabhudheva. She will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 which will also star , , and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles. The sequel is slated to release on February 11 next year. Disha will also be seen in KTina produced by . The film also features and .