Disha Patani's sexy dance moves on 'Kiss Me More' leaves Tiger Shroff impressed – watch video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani never fails to amaze us with her dance. Recently, the hottie shared a new dance video on Doja Cat's song Kiss Me More and her killer dance moves have left everyone impressed. Not just Disha's fans but her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff commented on her post. Also Read - Disha Patani, Rashmika Mandanna and 10 more gorgeous actresses who truly are the 'National Crush'

In the video that Disha shared, she is seen grooving to the beats of the song dressed in white co-ords. She glammed her look by wearing trendy sunglasses. She captioned the post as '#kissme more dance cover choreography improvisation and taught by one of my favourites @ankan_sen7 shot by super talented @shariquealy choreography @avemoves ? @dojacat ❤️'. Also Read - Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more: Bollywood's twerk queens will set your screens on fire with their perfect booty shake

Take a look at her dance video Also Read - Here's how Bellamkonda Sreenivas is prepping for his grand Bollywood debut – the remake of Prabhas' blockbuster Chatrapathi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Within no time, Disha's video garnered a lot of love and appreciation from all her fans. Actor Tiger Shroff commented 'This is so cool' (with fire and love emoji). Earlier, Disha had shared dance cover videos on Mere Naseeb Mein, WAP, Tap In and more.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. She will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and is said to be released on February 11, 2022. Disha will also be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina'.