DJ Axonn releasing old school music with his creativity through his YouTube Channel

A rising artist in the music industry, DJ Axonn is gaining a lot of acclaim and recognition for his electric music. The artist is a seasoned veteran who began his career in 2010 as a club and festival performer. He rushed through the uncertainty of his early career, frequently performing at campus events and then uploading his mixes on YouTube. He received a lot of positive feedback for it, and he couldn't stop making hit mixes after that. With 67K followers on his YouTube account and over 20 million views on his songs, the musician currently serves a large fan base.

DJ Axonn's main purpose is to entertain and engage the audience. He has done it by selecting songs that he believes will fit the mood of the audience, as well as substituting with the setting, whether it is a festival, club, or a party. The purpose of his act is to keep the music flowing and the audience dancing throughout, which he has accomplished by merging recordings to create an endless mix. Rajat Mahajan, also known as DJ Axonn, has wowed his audiences with his high-quality performances that create a ruckus on the dancefloor. He has performed at many weddings and private parties all over the world, including Thailand, Malaysia, Goa, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Dimapur, as well as notable jobs like the One Republic Band India Tour. Every month, the musician publishes a series titled 'Monthly Dose by DJ Axonn,' which includes old school to new age tunes that his followers eagerly anticipate.

"A DJ adds considerably to the passion and flair of your wedding celebration with his personality, convenience, savings, song selection, and adaptable sound equipment," DJ Axonn remarked of his career. Whether you're planning an aristocratic party with a classic ambiance or a hip fete with a nightclub vibe, his chameleon-like ability to adapt to any style can come in helpful. In my opinion, a DJ's job is to play songs that are both entertaining and have the intended effect on the crowd. Playing requested music or putting together playlists that direct the listener to a specific spot is examples of this. This is accomplished by choosing music that encourages people to go to a clubs, visit the sales of a promotional item stand, practice for a contest, or simply dance."

He further added, "Because there is no one-size-fits-all path to becoming a DJ, the time it takes varies dramatically." The fact that self-employed DJs must learn not only how to DJ but also how to network and sell their services adds to the length of time it takes to break into the industry. The unifying denominator in every DJ's career path is practice. Months of persistent effort are required to reach the point where a DJ can begin earning money, and years of practice are required to attain the degree of success and fame necessary to establish a legacy in the music industry,” he continued.

DJ Axonn's level of competence is the result of his unwavering dedication and determination in his work over the years. He is one such DJ who, with his unique flair and electrifying music, is bringing the event to life. With his hard work and dedication, DJ Axonn has carved out a niche for himself in the industry.